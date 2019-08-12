Viral: Salman Khan Fan Gets Past Security Detail, Grabs His Arm For Selfie

Salman Khan at the screening of Hum Aapke Hain Koun. (Image courtesy: salman_khan_ki_deewani)

A video of Salman Khan being pulled by a female fan at a special screening of his 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun (more on that later) is going viral on the Internet. Salman Khan was stepping out of a film studio, where the screening was held, when a female fan went past his security detail and grabbed the 53-year-old actor by his arm to take a selfie with him. The Dabangg actor appeared to be annoyed with the fan's behaviour but he walked away without saying anything to her while a security guard pulled the unknown woman away from the actor.

The Internet was quite impressed with the way Salman Khan left the place without escalating the issue. An Instagram user wrote, "Loved how he controlled his anger," while another fan of Salman Khan criticised the female fan's behaviour saying, "This girl has no sense, doesn't have basic manners. Salman has all the right to express his discomfort."

Watch the video here:

In June this year, Salman Khan trended after a video of him slapping a security guard for allegedly pushing a young fan went viral. The Internet was divided over the slapgate - some social media users said that the 'security guard was doing his duty' while others said, "True human can never see torture on children. Salman is a true human being."

On Friday night, Salman Khan along with Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane, Sooraj Barjatya and Pranutan (daughter Mohnish Bahl) attended a special screening of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which was held to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary.

Here are pictures from the event:

Madhuri Dixit was all smiles.

Renuka Shahane, who played Madhuri's onscreen sister arrived with her husband Ashutosh Rana.

Director Sooraj Barjatya was also photographed at the screening.

Mohnish Bahl, who played Salman Khan's onscreen brother was photographed with his family.

Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan at the screening.

As of now, Salman Khan is looking forward to the release of Dabangg 3 while he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah in the pipeline.

