Viral: Richa Chadha And Her Newborn Baby Pose With <i>Maasis</i> - Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Urmila Matondkar

Viral: Richa Chadha And Her Newborn Baby Pose With Maasis - Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Urmila Matondkar

Shabana Azmi wrote, "With the khala / Masis of the new mum and baby"

Shabana Azmi shared this image. (courtesy: ShabanaAzmi)
New Delhi:

Days after welcoming a baby girl, Richa Chadha received a pleasant surprise from Shabana Azmi and her other friends. On Monday, Shabana Azmi shared a picture on her Instagram feed in which the film veteran, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Urmila Matondkar can be seen with Richa Chadha and her baby girl. The baby's face is hidden by an emoji. All the actors can be seen smiling for the cameras. Sharing the picture, Shabana Azmi wrote, "With the khala / Masis of the new mum and baby." Take a look:

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha shared the picture of the little feet of their newborn daughter last week. Along with the photo, the couple wrote a heartfelt note. It read, "Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We've been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings .." Take a look:

The couple welcomed a baby girl on July 16, reported news agency IANS. In a joint statement, the couple said, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal."

Earlier, Richa Chadha shared pictures from a maternity shoot and she wrote, "What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey Ali Fazal, through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies. May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen." Take a look:

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal reportedly began dating since 2015. They confirmed their relationship status in the year 2017, when the 3 Idiots actor Instagrammed a selfie with Richa Chadha, saying: "Hai toh hai." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married in 2020.

