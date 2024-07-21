Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Share First Pic Of Newborn Daughter: 'We've Been Blessed'

Richa Chadha shared this image. (Image courtesy: therichachadha)

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are over the moon as they are now proud parents to a lovely baby girl. In a recent statement, the couple shared their delight in welcoming their daughter on July 16. Following which, on Saturday, the couple gave fans the first glimpse of their little one. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha shared the picture of the little feet of their newborn daughter. Along with the photo, the couple wrote a heartfelt note. It read, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We've been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings ..”

Take a look at the post below:

The couple welcomed a baby girl on July 16, reported news agency IANS. In a joint statement, the couple said, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married in 2020. They are co-stars of Fukrey, also shared screen space in Fukrey Returns. They also had extended cameos in the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood.

Earlier, Richa Chadha shared pictures from a maternity shoot and she wrote, "What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey Ali Fazal, through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies. May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal reportedly began dating since 2015. They confirmed their relationship status in the year 2017, when the 3 Idiots actor Instagrammed a selfie with Richa Chadha, saying: "Hai toh hai." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married in 2020.