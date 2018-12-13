Viral: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Mumbai Reception Invite. Details Inside

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Isha Ambani wedding

Highlights Priyanka and Nick had a destination wedding in Jodhpur Their Mumbai reception will reportedly be on December 20 A video of Priyanka, Nick's wedding invite is viral on social media

So folks, looks like newlyweds' Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception in Mumbai will be held at The Ballroom, Taj Lands End, on December 20. A video of what appears to be Priyanka and Nick's e-invite for the Mumbai reception is doing the rounds on the Internet and fan-clubs have ensured that whether you're invited or not, it goes crazy viral. The invite has been sent out by Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra on behalf of the couple. "With the blessings of late Lt. Col Dr Ashok Chopra, Dr Madhu Chopra requests the pleasure of your company to celebrate the marriage of their daughter Priyanka with Nick (son of Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas Sr)," reads the opening lines.

"Please join us for the reception to bless the newlywed couple," says the invite, which is designed on a gold and beige theme. One can also spot the signature "NP" (which stands for Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra) at the bottom of the card.

Here's the viral video of the reception invite:

Meanwhile, some recent reports suggest that Priyanka and Nick will host two wedding receptions in Maximum City - one on December 19 while the other will be on December 20. The first Mumbai reception will reportedly be hosted for non-industry acquaintances of the Chopras while a star-studded guest-list has reportedly been prepared for the following day.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who had a destination wedding in Jodhpur earlier this month, were reportedly in Oman recently for their honeymoon. The couple touched down in Mumbai on Wednesday, after which Nick took off for the US on Thursday morning. Here's what Priyanka had shared from her honeymoon:

Priyanka and Nick were back in Mumbai just in time for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding, where they sent the paparazzi in a tizzy as they stepped out of the car. Priyanka was stunning in a peach lehenga while Nick complemented her in a suited look.

Priyanka and Nick had two wedding ceremonies in Jodhpur - the Christian wedding was held on December 1 while the Hindu wedding took place on December 2. Nick and Priyanka had also hosted a big fat reception in Delhi on December 4, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.