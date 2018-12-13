Priyanka Chopra Sees Husband Nick Jonas Off At Mumbai Airport. Pics Here

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Mumbai airport.

Highlights Nick, Priyanka attended Isha Ambani's wedding on Wednesday Priyanka and Nick got married earlier this month Nick Jonas flew to the US on Wednesday

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas occupied a spot on the trends list on Thursday afternoon, after pictures of the couple from the Mumbai airport surfaced on social media. After their big fat Indian wedding in Jodhpur and their mini-honeymoon in Oman, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are back at work. On Wednesday night, Priyanka came to see off her singer-husband at the airport as he flew to the US. Earlier on Wednesday evening, the couple was spotted at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding in Mumbai. The couple even gave their fans a sneak peek of their respective looks on Instagram.

Here are the pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Mumbai airport:

Priyanka Chopra at the Mumbai airport.

Nick Jonas at the Mumbai airport. Nick Jonas at the Mumbai airport.

For Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding, Priyanka opted for a peach lehenga choli combo from the collections of JADE by Monica and Karishma, while Nick Jonas was dressed in a black tuxedo. Here is a picture of the couple from the wedding, which they attended on Wednesday.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Isha Ambani's wedding. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Isha Ambani's wedding.

Earlier this week, Priyanka shared a loved-up picture of herself along with Nick, from what appeared to be the couple's honeymoon and wrote: "Marital bliss they say."

We also got a glimpse of the couple's movie date through Nick Jonas' Instagram post. On Sunday night, Nick shared a video of Priyanka Chopra's reactions while she was watching the 2003 film Elf for the first time. He captioned the video: "Her first time watching Elf."

Watch the video here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian ceremony in Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1. The couple also had a traditional Hindu wedding on December 2. Ralph Lauren was the official wedding couturier for their Christian wedding, while Priyanka's outfit for the Hindu ceremony was designed by Sabyasachi.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also hosted a grand reception in New Delhi on December 4, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.