Koffee With Karan 6 Finale With Priyanka Chopra And Kareena Kapoor. Oh, Yes

Yes, actresses Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor will be Karan Johar's guests on the Koffee couch for the finale episode. Karan, who hosts Koffee With Karan 6, shared a picture of himself with Priyanka and Kareena from the sets of the show and wrote, "Season finale with the mega superstar girls." The actresses shot for the episode on Wednesday, just hours before they attended Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's grand wedding in Mumbai. For Koffee With Karan 6, Priyanka, who recently got married to singer Nick Jonas, wore a yellow pantsuit while Kareena opted for a maroon gown. Karan Johar also posted a picture of Priyanka and Kareena with the caption: "Girls just wanna have fun." This will be Priyanka's first TV appearance after her wedding.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Priyanka is expected to discuss about her wedding while Kareena will speak on her son Taimur's popularity, among the various other things. "Karan Johar has planned a lot of fun segments for them that will highlight their newfound friendship. While Priyanka will open up about her recent wedding to Nick Jonas, Kareena is expected to speak about the popularity of her two-year-old son Taimur, among other topics," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.

Priyanka and Kareena have been Karan Johar's guests in the previous seasons. However, they never shared the couch together. In the last season, Priyanka made a solo appearance while Kareena, who was pregnant with Taimur that time, was joined by Sonam Kapoor.

In 2010, Kareena, while speaking about Priyanka on Koffee With Karan, said, "Where does she get that accent from?" Priyanka replied to Kareena's comment after two episodes, and said, "The same place where her boyfriend gets it from." However, in the last season, Kareena appreciated Priyanka for representing the country on global platform.

Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra have co-starred in Aitraaz and Don.