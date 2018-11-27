Priyanka Chopra And Kareena Kapoor On Koffee With Karan 6? No Aitraaz

Priyanka Chopra (L) at the airport and Kareena Kapoor (R) at an event in Mumbai.

Highlights Priyanka is getting married to Nick Jonas on December 2 She'll reportedly shoot for Koffee With Karan in latter part of December Kareena and Priyanka have also co-starred in 2006 film Don

Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor are all set to share the Koffee couch, as per a report published in Pinkvilla. Karan Johar has reportedly invited Kareena and Priyanka to shoot for an episode for his talk show Koffee With Karan 6 in the second week of December, a source said. Priyanka is gearing up for her wedding to Nick Jonas scheduled for December 2 and she has set aside dates for the show in the latter half of December. "Priyanka is currently busy with her wedding prep. She was first going to shoot with Kareena for Koffee With Karan after her wedding on December 6. But now, it has got postponed to the second week of December. The final date hasn't been locked yet, but it is sometime around December 14 or 15," a source told Pinkvilla.

Another source added that Karan Johar wanted to complete filming all episodes in the first week of December but he made the exception for Priyanka. "Priyanka is too occupied with her wedding so it was difficult for her to take out time for the shoot. So she requested Karan to push it by a week. Also, Kareena Kapoor is available for the said date too so the trio together has finalised for the second week of December," the source was quoted as saying.

If all goes as per KJo's plan, Koffee With Karan 6 will be Priyanka's first television appearance after her wedding.

Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, who co-starred in 2004 film Aitraaz, have made seemingly controversial comments about each other on Karan Johar's show in the previous season. In 2010, Kareena appeared on the show with Saif Ali Khan and while talking about Priyanka, she said, "Where does she get that accent from?" Two episodes later, Priyanka sat on the Koffee couch with Shahid Kapoor (Kareena's ex-boyfriend) and when Karan Johar told her about kareena's comment, she replied: "The same place where her boyfriend gets it from."

But Kareena's comments about Priyanka were much warmer in last season of Koffee With Karan where she credited her Don co-star for representing India on a global platform like never before.

Excited about watching Priyanka and Kareena together on Koffee With Karan 6?