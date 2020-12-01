Viral: Pics And Videos From Aditya Narayan's Baaraat

Aditya Narayan with Udit Narayan. (courtesy instacelebrities26)

Aditya Narayan's many fan clubs gave us a glimpse of her the singer's big fat Bollywood style wedding festivities. Pictures and videos from his baaraat ceremony are all over the social media. In the viral videos, the groom can be seen accompanied by his father and veteran singer Udit Narayan, and mom Deepa Narayan. In the videos, Udit Narayan, who also celebrates his 65th birthday today can be seen happily dancing with his wife. For his big day, Aditya picked a cream sherwani and he accessorised it with tinted glasses. Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan picked pick outfits for their son's wedding day. Check out the fun-filled videos and pictures here:

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's pre-wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony last month. Just a day before his wedding, Aditya teased his fans by posting a mushy picture with fiancée Shweta from his Tilak ceremony and he added their wedding hashtag to it. Aditya's mom also posted a picture with the couple from the ceremony. See the pictures here:

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's story began on the sets of the 2010 movie Shaapit.The two co-starred in the film, which also marked Aditya's acting debut. Aditya made his wedding announcement last month in an Instagram post. Aditya Narayan, son of playback singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan, has hosted several reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star 3 and Entertainment Ki Raat, to name a few. He is currently seen hosting the 12th season of the singing reality show Indian Idol.