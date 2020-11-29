Inside Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Aditya and Shweta with family. (courtesy adiholic_till_last_breath)

Singer Aditya Narayan, who is reportedly set to marry Shweta Agarwal on December 1, occupied a top spot on the list of trends after pictures from his pre-wedding functions started surfacing on social media. The pictures which are spreading like wild fire on the Internet, happen to be from the couple's Tilak ceremony. For the ceremony, both Aditya and Shweta Agarwal picked traditional outfits. In the pictures, Shweta can be seen dressed in an embroidered orange outfit, while Aditya complemented her in a dark blue kurta. In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen posing with Aditya's parents - veteran singer Udit Narayan and his wife Deepa.

Aditya Narayan made his wedding announcement on social media last month. Posting a picture with his fiancée Shweta, the singer wrote in his note: "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people and believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December."

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's story began on the sets of the 2010 movie Shaapit. The two co-starred in the film, which also marked Aditya's acting debut. Aditya Narayan, son of playback singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan, has hosted several reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star 3 and Entertainment Ki Raat, to name a few. He is currently seen hosting the 12th season of the singing reality show Indian Idol.