After 'A Lot Of Ups And Downs', Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal Are Getting Married. Here's When

Singer Aditya Narayan has spilled the beans on his wedding plans in an interview to ETimes and looks like he is all set for a big fat shaadi by the end of this year. Speaking to ETimes, Aditya Narayan said that he is looking forward to getting married to actress Shweta Agarwal, his girlfriend of 10 years. "Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December," ETimes quoted him as saying. The 33-year-old singer added that his parents, singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan, are also fond of Shweta Agarwal. "My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her."

Aditya Narayan met his "soulmate" on the sets of 2010 movie Shaapit. The two co-starred in the Vikram Bhatt movie, which marked Aditya's acting debut. In his interview, Aditya Narayan said the couple decided to get married after 10 years of knowing each other because: "Marriages break easily these days, so we were both taking our time to know each other. Now, after a decade, I feel it is the right time to take the plunge."

Earlier this year, Aditya Narayan and singer Neha Kakkar trended a great deal for wedding rumours. Later it was revealed that it was a promotional move for the Valentine's Day special episode of Indian Idol, which he hosted and Neha Kakkar appeared as a judge on.

As a playback singer, Aditya Narayan has sung for films such as Ram Leela and more recently Dil Bechara. Apart from Indian Idol, he is known for hosting shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star, X Factor India.