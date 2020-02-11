Suspect Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar Wedding Rumour Is To Boost Indian Idol Ratings: Udit Narayan

A fanclub shared this picture of Neha Kakkar adnd Aditya Narayan (courtesy: teamofnehakakkar)

Singers Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan, judge and host of Indian Idol 11 respectively, seem to be permanently trending over unconfirmed reports that a Valentine's Day wedding is on the cards. February 14 is just days away but if wedding plans are indeed afoot, Aditya's family claims ignorance. His father Udit Narayan told Bollywood Hungama that he would be only too happy if the wedding rumours turned out to be true but that he knows as little as anyone else; he also offered a theory on why these rumours began in the first place - to help the ratings of Indian Idol 11.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Udit Narayan said, "I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol, where she's a judge and my son is the anchor." He gave no indication of where or whom the rumours might have originated from.

Aditya has said nothing, claims his father. "Aditya is our only son. We're waiting for him to get married. If these wedding rumours were true, my wife and I would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya has not shared this with us," said Udit Narayan.

In an earlier interview with Navbharat Times, Udit Narayan said this about the supposed object of his son's affections: "Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs."

Neha Kakkar was a judge of Indian Idol in its 10th season as well. However, it is Aditya Narayan's first time on the show as host.