What Indian Idol 11 Host Aditya Narayan Said After A Contestant Forcibly Kissed Neha Kakkar On The Show

Aditya Narayan, who hosts the current season of the singing reality show Indian Idol 11, recently spoke about the incident where a contestant forcibly kissed judge Neha Kakkar on the show. Aditya, who was reasonably upset with the contestant, immediately stopped him. In an interview with the Times Of India, the singer said that it was a "shocking" incident and that he tried to "safeguard" Neha immediately. "It was shocking. You don't expect such an incident to happen. Our first reaction was to get him away from Neha Kakkar. I don't know if the makers have taken any action against him. As a host at that moment, I tried to safeguard Neha. What happens next is not in my hands," Aditya Narayan said.

During the interview, Aditya sort of defended the fan and revealed that the fan even sports a tattoo of Neha's name on his hands and added, "I am sure he didn't mean it in an inappropriate way. I understand what it is to have fans who are obsessed. I know this man has a tattoo of Neha on his hands. So in some way this man must have immense love for her. You kind of feel for them as well. But you need to make them aware of where to draw the line."

Aditya Narayan is the son of playback singer Udit Narayan Jha and Deepa Narayan. He has hosted several reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star 3 and Entertainment Ki Raat among many others. This is Aditya's first season as the host of Indian Idol.

Other than Neha Kakkar, Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani are also the judges on the show. Indian Idol 11 airs on Sony Entertainment Television at 8:00 PM on Saturdays and Sundays.

