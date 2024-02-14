Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui On Viral Video Of Aditya Narayan Throwing Fan's Phone: 'Papa Kehte Hain...'

Image instagrammed by Munawar. (courtesy: MunawarFaruqui)

Bigg Boss 17 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has shared his thoughts on the Aditya Narayan controversy. For context, singer and television host Aditya Narayan has been making headlines after a video showing him grabbing a fan's phone and flinging it away during a recent concert in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, went viral on social media. Needless to say, the video attracted criticism from all quarters. Adding to the discourse, Munawar Faruqui wrote on X [formerly Twitter], “Papa kehte hain, badnaam karega! Beta humare aise kaand karega… #AdityaNarayan [Father says that I will ruin his reputation, such are the actions of the son],” tweaking the lyrics of the famous song from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The original song has been sung by music legend Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan's father, adding another layer to Munawar's barbed comment.

The now-viral video begins with Aditya singing the song Aaj Ki Raat from Don. However, amid his performance, Aditya is seen approaching a fan and attempting to snatch a phone from him. When the individual refuses to let go of the phone, Aditya strikes the fan with the mic, grabs the phone and throws it into the crowd. Offering an explanation for Aditya Narayan's actions, the concert's event manager, in an interview with Zoom, said, "That boy was not even a college student, he must be someone from outside the college. He was constantly dragging Aditya's feet nonstop. He was very irritating. He banged his phone on Aditya's feet multiple times. After that only did he lose his cool. He must have taken almost 200 selfies with this student. The whole concert went smooth[ly] apart from this. After this incident, the show went on for almost two hours. If the student was right, he would have come forward."

The concert manager went on to add that even other performers like Darshan Rawal have stopped doing college events due to “such activities”. Addressing the severe online backlash that Aditya Narayan has been receiving, the manager added, “People don't know the truth behind everything. You just see one side. He kept continuously hitting and dragging Aditya, what if he had fallen down? If this boy was right, he would have come forward and told the college authorities that this has happened to him. I have been connected with the college since many years and they haven't had a good concert like this one ever. They have said so themselves."

Aditya Narayan has lent his voice to songs such as Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, and Tattad Tattad. He has also hosted popular reality shows including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star 3, Entertainment Ki Raat and Indian Idol, among others.