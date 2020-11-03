Aditya Narayan, Who Is Getting Married To Shweta Agarwal, Takes A Break From Social Media

Aditya Narayan with Shweta (courtesy adityanarayanofficial )

Singer Aditya Narayan just confirmed his wedding month in an Instagram post and also introduced his fiancee, actress Shweta Agarwal, with a loved-up photo. On Instagram, Aditya Narayan sounded ecstatic as he made the wedding announcement with this post: "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December." Aditya added that they would like to keep further details under wraps and that he is temporarily going off social media for wedding preparations: "We are both extremely private people and believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December."



Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met on the sets of 2010 movie Shaapit. The two co-starred in the Vikram Bhatt movie, which marked Aditya's acting debut. In an interview with ETimes earlier, the 33-year-old singer revealed that his parents, singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan, are fond of Shweta Agarwal: "My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her."

Earlier this year, Aditya Narayan and singer Neha Kakkar trended a great deal for wedding rumours. Later it was revealed that it was a promotional move for the Valentine's Day special episode of Indian Idol, which he hosted and Neha Kakkar appeared as a judge on. Neha Kakkar got married to Rohanpreet Singh last month.

Aditya Narayan is has sung for films such as Ram Leela and more recently Dil Bechara. Apart from Indian Idol, he is known for hosting shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star, X Factor India.