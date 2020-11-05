Trending: Pic From Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Aditya and Shweta with their families. (courtesy melodyking.queen_uditji_alkaji)

Highlights Aditya and Shweta will get married in December

They co-starred in the 2010 film 'Shaapit'

Aditya has taken a break from social media

Singer Aditya Narayan might have taken a break of sorts from social media but his fan clubs are busy sharing pictures from his and Shweta Agarwal's wedding festivities. A picture of the singer and his girlfriend from their pre-wedding ceremony is trending big time on social media. The photograph also features the couple along with their family members. The picture is said to be from their roka ceremony. Aditya Narayan recently announced that he and Shweta Agarwal will get married in December, this year. Take a look at the picture here:

Earlier this week, Aditya Narayan made his wedding announcement on social media. He wrote in his note: "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people and believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December."

See the post here:

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met on the sets of 2010 movie Shaapit. The two co-starred in the film, which also marked Aditya's acting debut. Aditya Narayan, son of playback singer Udit Narayan Jha and Deepa Narayan, has hosted several reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star 3 and Entertainment Ki Raat among many others. He also hosted Indian Idol.

Aditya Narayan was earlier rumoured to be dating singer Neha Kakkar, who featured as a judge on Indian Idol. She recently married singer and reality TV star Rohanpreet Singh.