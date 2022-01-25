Behind The Scenes Of Shweta Agarwal And Aditya Narayan's Baby On Board Shoot

Highlights Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are expecting their first child

A BTS from their maternity shoot has gone viral on the web

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal have shared snippets from the shoot

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are expecting their first child. Yesterday, they shared the happy news on social media with a photo from Shweta's maternity shoot. For the shoot, Shweta Agarwal wore a crop top and is touching her baby bump. The photo featured Aditya sitting on a couch and hugging Shweta, who was seated on the floor. They have shared the snippets from the shoot and it as adorable as their photo. Sharing the happy news, Aditya Narayan shared a photo with Shweta Agarwal from the maternity shoot and wrote, "Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon #BabyOnTheWay." Aditya also commented on Shweta's photo and wrote, "My cutie pie is blessing us with another cutie pie! Can't wait!"

Several celebrities including Neha Kakkar, Avika Gor, Neeti Mohan, Anushka Sen, Vikrant Messy, and others wished Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal by taking to the comments section.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal got married in December 2020. Before getting married, Aditya and Shweta dated each other for 11 years. On December 1, last year, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal completed 1 year of their married life. They had wished each other with throwback photos.

Sharing the photos, Shweta had written, "Forever isn't long enough when we are together....thankyou for finding me..happy first wedding anniversary my husband @adityanarayanofficial .. I (heart) you. And thankyou to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed." "You believed in me before I believed in me. Happy Anniversary my love @shwetaagarwaljha," Aditya Narayan had written.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's pregnancy announcement post has gone viral on the web.