Aditya Narayan Will No Longer Host TV Shows After 2022. Here's Why

Aditya Narayan shared this photo (courtesy adityanarayanofficial)

Highlights "I will take a break from TV next year," said Aditya Narayan

"It is time to move on to other things," he added

"My time as a host is coming to an end," he also said

Aditya Narayan found a top stop on the trends' list after revealing his future plans, which no longer involve hosting TV shows. In an interview with Times Of India, 33-year-old Aditya Narayan said he will wrap his prior commitments as a host next year, after which, he was "bigger" plans in mind: "2022 will be my final year as a host on Indian television. I won't host after that. It's time to do bigger things. I am bound by prior commitments, which I will complete in the coming months." Aditya Narayan added that he is looking forward to taking a break from television: "I will take a break from TV next year. I feel great about doing multiple things at a time, but it's also exhausting. As grateful as I am to Indian television for being my cocoon through the past 15 years, it is time to move on to other things."

Aditya Narayan, who started hosting shows as a teenager, said that he is grateful to the television industry for making him what he is today but for a change, he wants to be seen not a host but in another role on TV: "It has enabled me to build a house in Mumbai, own a car and have a great life. It's not that I will abandon TV, but I will do something else like participate in a game show or judge one. But my time as a host is coming to an end."

Aditya, who is also a singer like his father Udit Narayan, said that he wants to announce his break from TV on Indian Idol soon otherwise he will keep getting hosting offers. About his future plans, he said: "As much as I love hosting, I have to start thinking about the bigger picture. I still want to sing, jump around and dance on stage, perform all over the world, and I don't want anything to hinder that."

Aditya Narayan started his career as a show host in 2007 with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge. Since then, he has hosted shows such as Rising Star 3, Entertainment Ki Raat, Kitchen Champion and various seasons of Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and was the first runner up on the show. Aditya Narayan, who is currently hosting Indian Idol 12, got married to actress Shweta Agarwal in December last year.