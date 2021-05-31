What Aditya Narayan Wrote On His Wife Shweta Agarwal's Loved-Up Post

Aditya Narayan with his wife Shweta Agarwal (Image courtesy: @shwetaagarwaljha)

Highlights Shweta Agarwal posted a throwback picture of herself with Aditya Narayan

In the picture, Shweta can be seen kissing Aditya on the cheek

The singer commented on her post

Singer and TV host Aditya Narayan, who is currently shooting for Indian Idol 12 in Daman, occupied a spot on the list of trends on the Internet today. All thanks to his wife Shweta Agarwal's latest Instagram upload. On Monday, Shweta posted a throwback picture of herself and her husband Aditya Narayan on the platform as she misses him. In the picture, Shweta can be seen kissing Aditya on the cheek and the singer is flashing his cute smile. The couple looks adorable in the frame. In the caption, Shweta posted a red heart emoji and a few loved-up emojis.

Aditya Narayan reacted to her post in the comment section. Aditya wrote, "I miss my baby."

Take a look at Shweta Agarwal's post here.

Shweta Agarwal has been majorly missing her husband Aditya Narayan these days. Shweta's Instagram handle says it all. On April 29, she shared two loved-up pictures of herself and Aditya on the platform. The pictures were presumably clicked during their vacation. In the caption, Shweta wrote, "Major missing." Aditya commented, "Miss you always my love."

We are talking about this post.

See a few more posts featuring the couple on Shweta's Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Shweta Agarwal also frequently features on Aditya Narayan's Instagram handle. Take a look at their photos here.

In April, both Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal had tested positive for COVID-19. On April 3, the singer had shared the news with his Instafam back then. He posted an adorable picture of himself and Shweta on Instagram and wrote, "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife Shweta Agarwal and I have tested positive for Covid-19 and are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass."

The couple had reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 in mid-April.

Born to Bollywood singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan, Aditya Narayan married Shweta Agarwal in December last year. The couple got married in a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai. Aditya met Shweta on the sets of 2010 film Shaapit.

In terms of work, Aditya Narayan is an actor, TV host and singer. Aditya appeared as a child actor in films such as Rangeela, Pardes and Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. He made his debut as a lead actor in Shaapit.

Aditya has hosted various shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star 3 and Indian Idol 11. Aditya is now hosting Indian Idol 12. He has sungs tracks like Chupdi Chachi, I Love My India and Chota Bachcha Jaan Ke to name a few.

On the other hand, Shweta Agarwal is an actress. Apart from Shaapit, she has also worked in films like Raghavendra and Tandoori Love.