Aditya Narayan And Wife Shweta Agarwal Test Positive For COVID-19

Aditya Narayan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: adityanarayanofficial )

Highlights "Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol," wrote Aditya

"Do keep us in your prayers," he added

Aditya and Shweta got married in December last year

Singer Aditya Narayan and his wife, actress Shweta Agarwal, have tested positive for COVID-19, the duo announced on social media on Saturday. Aditya and Shweta got married in December last year. In his latest Instagram entry, Aditya Narayan wrote that he and his wife are in quarantine currently and urged his fans to "follow protocol" and stay safe. "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife Shweta Agarwal and I have tested positive for Covid-19 and are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol and do keep us in your prayers," he wrote and added: "This too shall pass." See Aditya Narayan's post:

Aditya Narayan married Shweta in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family members in Mumbai last December. He often shares loved-up posts for his wife on social media.

Last month, sharing a sun-kissed picture of Shweta Agarwal on his Instagram profile, Aditya called her "beautiful."

"Aren't you something to admire," the singer adorably captioned this picture with his wife.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met for the first time on the sets of the 2010 movie Shaapit, which also marked Aditya's acting debut. Apart from being an actor, Aditya Narayan is a singer too. He is the son of playback singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan. Aditya is known for hosting reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star 3 and Entertainment Ki Raat. He currently hosts Indian Idol 12.

After Shaapit, Shweta Agarwal has also worked in films like Tandoori Love, as well as Gamyam.