Aditya Narayan Marries Shweta Agarwal. See Pics From The Wedding

Aditya Narayan with Shweta Aggarwal. (courtesy adiholic_puja)

Congratulations, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal. The couple just got married on Tuesday evening and pictures from their wedding are here. The couple got married in a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai, which was reportedly attended by not more than 50 people. For the big day, Aditya picked a cream sherwani, while the bride looked stunning in an ivory lehenga. Pictures from Aditya and Shweta's wedding were instantly shared by several fan pages dedicated to the singer on social media. Earlier, videos of Aditya's parents Udit and Deepa Narayan dancing in the baaraat went insanely viral.

See the pictures from Aditya and Shweta's wedding here:

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met on the sets of 2010 movie Shaapit, in which the two co-starred. The horror film also marked Aditya's acting debut. Aditya Narayan made his wedding announcement on social media. He wrote in his note: "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people and believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December."

Aditya Narayan, son of playback singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan, is best-known for hosting several reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star 3 and Entertainment Ki Raat among many others. He is seen hosting the current season of the singing reality show Indian Idol.