Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal Tease Fans With A Loved-Up Pic And Their Wedding Hashtag

Ahead of his wedding (reportedly on December 1), singer Aditya Narayan shared a picture of himself along with his fiancée Shweta Agarwal on his Instagram profile, on Monday. The singer also changed his profile picture on the photograph sharing application. The picture happens to be from his Tilak ceremony. In the picture, Aditya can be seen dressed in a blue kurta, while the bride-to-be looks stunning in an embroidered orange saree. She has her hair tied in a bun and she accessorised her look with a necklace and earrings. The couple can be seen smiling with all their hearts in the picture. Aditya Narayan added their wedding hashtag to the post and wrote: "#ShwetakishaAdi."

The comments section of Aditya's post was filled up with compliments. Aditya's rumoured ex-girlfriend Neha Kakkar, who recently married Rohanpreet Singh, commented "Beautiful." Actress Nia Sharma wrote: "Both kala tika."

Over the weekend, several fan pages dedicated to the couple shared pictures from the Tilak ceremony. The pictures also featured Aditya's father and veteran singer Udit Narayan and his wife Deepa.

Announcing the news of his marriage on social media, Aditya wrote in an Instagram post: "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people and believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private."

Aditya Narayan met Shweta Agarwal on the sets of the horror film Shaapit, which marked Aditya's Bollywood debut. Aditya currently features as the host of the 12th season of the singing reality show Indian Idol. He has hosted several reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star 3 and Entertainment Ki Raat, among others.