Trending: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Loved Up Pic From Their Fairytale Wedding

The photo was actually shared by the actor-singer on his Instagram profile on Thursday

Trending: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Loved Up Pic From Their Fairytale Wedding

Aditya Narayan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: adityanarayanofficial )

Highlights

  • In the photo, Aditya Narayan can be seen giving Shweta a peck on cheek
  • "I will find you. And I will marry you," he wrote
  • "Taken," he added
New Delhi:

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal, who got married on December 1, occupied a spot on the list of trends on Friday after an unseen picture from their fairytale wedding surfaced on the Internet. The photo was actually shared by the actor-singer on his Instagram profile on Thursday and has been trending on social media since then. In the photo, Aditya Narayan can be seen giving Shweta Agarwal a peck on the cheek. She can be seen blushing. Sharing the photo, the singer wrote: "I will find you. And I will marry you. #Taken." For their wedding, Aditya opted for a cream sherwani, while Shweta looked every bit of stunning in a pastel lehenga.

Check out the aforementioned photo here:

A couple of days ago, Aditya Narayan posted a clip from the Jaimala ceremony, which also featured a snippet of Amitabh Bachchan from a film. He wrote: "Video edit courtesy idiot best friend Anupam Saroj" and hilariously added: "Featuring GOAT Amitabh Bachchan."

A fan page dedicated to Aditya Narayan shared several pictures and videos from his wedding and reception on Instagram. In case you haven't seen those photos yet, take a look now:

Newsbeep

Meanwhile, check out some more photos of Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal from their wedding festivities:

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal co-starred in the 2010 movie Shaapit, which also marked Aditya's acting debut. Apart from being an actor, Aditya Narayan is a singer too. He is the son of playback singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan. Aditya is known for hosting reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star 3 and Entertainment Ki Raat.

Comments
aditya narayan weddingaditya narayanshweta agarwal

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india