Trending: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Loved Up Pic From Their Fairytale Wedding

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal, who got married on December 1, occupied a spot on the list of trends on Friday after an unseen picture from their fairytale wedding surfaced on the Internet. The photo was actually shared by the actor-singer on his Instagram profile on Thursday and has been trending on social media since then. In the photo, Aditya Narayan can be seen giving Shweta Agarwal a peck on the cheek. She can be seen blushing. Sharing the photo, the singer wrote: "I will find you. And I will marry you. #Taken." For their wedding, Aditya opted for a cream sherwani, while Shweta looked every bit of stunning in a pastel lehenga.

A couple of days ago, Aditya Narayan posted a clip from the Jaimala ceremony, which also featured a snippet of Amitabh Bachchan from a film. He wrote: "Video edit courtesy idiot best friend Anupam Saroj" and hilariously added: "Featuring GOAT Amitabh Bachchan."

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal co-starred in the 2010 movie Shaapit, which also marked Aditya's acting debut. Apart from being an actor, Aditya Narayan is a singer too. He is the son of playback singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan. Aditya is known for hosting reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star 3 and Entertainment Ki Raat.