Inside Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Reception: A Special Performance By The Couple And Other Viral Videos

A picture from Aditya and Shweta's reception. (courtesy shweta_agarwalofficial)

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal, after getting married in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai on Monday, continued the wedding festivities with a grand reception on Wednesday night. For the reception, Aditya Narayan opted for a black suit and a white shirt. He accessorised his look with glasses, while Shweta picked a red gown for the reception. Veteran singer Udit Narayan was see twinning with his son Aditya. Deepa Narayan (Aditya's mother ) picked a red saree for the occasion. Besides members of the Narayan family, the reception was also attended by Govinda with wife Sunita and daughter Tina, and comedian Bharti Singh with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Pictures and video from the reception surfaced on social media and they are spreading like wild fire. The couple also gave special performances.

See the pictures and videos here:

Udit Narayan and his wife Deepa danced to the song Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.... The song has been sung by Udit Narayan.

Just a day after his wedding, the singer shared a few posts on his Instagram handle. One of the posts was a video from the couple's Jaimala ceremony. Take a look:

Aditya Narayan married Shweta Agarwal on December 1 (also Udit Narayan's 65th birthday). Their wedding was a close-knit ceremony, with only friends and family in attendance. Aditya's OOTD for the wedding was a cream sherwani, while Shweta wore an ivory lehenga. The couple had met on the sets of the horror film Shaapit.

Aditya Narayan, son of playback singer Udit Narayan Jha and Deepa Narayan, has hosted several reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star 3 and Entertainment Ki Raat among many others. He also hosted Indian Idol. Aditya Narayan was earlier rumoured to be dating singer Neha Kakkar, who featured as a judge on Indian Idol. She recently married singer and reality TV star Rohanpreet Singh.