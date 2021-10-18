Viral: Katrina Kaif Hugging Rumoured Boyfriend Vicky Kaushal At Sardar Udham Screening. See Inside

An old photo of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. (Image courtesy: filmyantizone )

Highlights A video from the screening of Sardar Udham is trending on social media

It shows Katrina Kaif hugging Vicky Kaushal tightly

Vicky can be seen sporting a white shirt in the video

Katrina Kaif and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Vicky Kaushal, have been trending on top on social media since Sunday, courtesy a video of the duo hugging each other at the screening of the actor's new film Sardar Udham in Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are rumoured to have been dating for a while now. Now, a clip of Katrina Kaif hugging Vicky Kaushal tightly at Sardar Udham screening has gone viral on social media. It features the actor sporting a white shirt and Katrina wearing a grey sweatshirt and a black mini skirt. The video doesn't clearly show the stars hugging each other as actor Sidharth Malhotra, who also attended the screening with his rumoured girlfriend and actress Kiara Advani, can be seen standing partially in front of them in it.

See the viral video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal here:

Katrina Kaif attended the screening of Sardar Udham in Mumbai on Friday. The duo carefully avoided being photographed together at the screening. See the photos of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal from the screening here:

Vicky Kaushal posed with director Shoojit Sircar and Rajkumar Hirani at the screening.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal raised the excitement level among his fans by sharing in an interview with ETimes that he will "get engaged soon enough." He was addressing the rumours of his engagement with Katrina Kaif when he said: "The news was circulated by your friends (media)" and added: "I'll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come)."

In August, Katrina Kaif's spokesperson quashed the reports about her roka ceremony with Vicky Kaushal and told Zoom TV: "There has been no Roka ceremony. She is leaving for Tiger 3 shoot soon."

In terms of work, Vicky Kaushal has been garnering a whole lot of praise for his brilliant performance in Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar. Katrina Kaif is busy promoting her upcoming film Sooryavanshi.