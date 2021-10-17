'I Will Get Engaged Soon': Vicky Kaushal On Rumours About Roka With Katrina Kaif

A photo of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. (Image courtesy: filmyantizone )

Vicky Kaushal sent the Internet into a tizzy after he revealed that he will "get engaged soon" in a recent interview with ETimes. The actor did not reveal the name of his partner but the Internet is guessing it is his rumoured girlfriend and actress Katrina Kaif. Rumours about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's engagement have been doing rounds on the Internet for the past few months. Now, during an interview with ETimes, when Vicky Kaushal was asked about the rumours of his engagement with the actress, he hilariously said: "The news was circulated by your friends (media)" and added: "I'll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come)."

Rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's roka ceremony surfaced on the Internet in August. However, soon after, Katrina Kaif's spokesperson quashed the reports and told Zoom TV: "There has been no Roka ceremony. She is leaving for Tiger 3 shoot soon." The actress, after completing the shooting schedule of Tiger 3 at several locations abroad, returned to India last month.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to have been dating for a while now. They have been pictured outside each other's respective houses a couple of times. On Friday, Katrina Kaif was photographed at a special screening of Vicky Kaushal's new film Sardar Udham in Mumbai. See her picture from the film's screening here:

The duo even attended the screening of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah together in August. However, they weren't pictured together outside the venue.

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal also react and drop adorable comments on each other's Instagram posts.