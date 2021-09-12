How Vicky Kaushal's Family Reacted To Rumours About Engagement With Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif in a fan-club pic (courtesy filmyantizone)

Remember when Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif trended for rumours about a speculated engagement? Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal, in an interview with SpotboyE, opened up about how everyone in the family had a good laugh about it. Speaking to the publication, Sunny Kaushal said Vicky was at the gym when the rumour started doing the rounds last month: "I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, 'Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)'."

Sunny Kaushal also revealed what Vicky told his parents: "Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)'. We don't know where it all came from, but we all were laughing so hard because of that."

Last month, the engagement rumors sent fans of Katrina Kaif into a tizzy, when the actress' spokesperson told Zoom TV that: "There has been no Roka ceremony. She is leaving for Tiger 3 shoot soon." Soon after, Katrina Kaif flew out of India for the film's shooting schedule. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have never responded to rumours about their speculated relationship status but actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor did the big reveal on the show By Invite Only. When asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes is true. He said: "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it," he said.

It all began on an episode of Koffee With Karan 6 in 2018 when Katrina Kaif said that she would "look good with Vicky Kaushal on screen." Vicky Kaushal appeared to faint when he was told about Katrina's statement during the show.