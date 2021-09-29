Viral: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's PDA On New York Streets

JLo and Ben Affleck in New York. (courtesy: bennifer.2.0)

Hollywood's old-new couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are trending once again, courtesy their PDA pictures that are going insanely viral. A few days ago, the star couple was seen strolling on the streets of New York. The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand and were even pictured kissing on the streets. The pictures have been shared by several fan pages dedicated to JLo and Ben Affleck. Earlier this month, the couple made a head-turning appearance together on the red carpet at the screening of The Last Duel during the 78th Venice Film Festival. They also trended big time for their PDA during this year's Met Gala.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their relationship Instagram official on the singer's 52nd birthday.

The rumour mills about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck started when they were spotted on a vacation of sorts in Montana, earlier this year. The couple were reportedly spotted at JLo's Miami beach house as well. Also, they were reports of the couple sneaking in kisses in the middle of workout sessions. The Gigi co-stars were engaged back in 2002. However, it ended in a split two years later. JLo and Ben Affleck were married (and divorced) to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively. They also broke up with their respective partners this year. JLo was previously dating Alex Rodriguez, while Ben Affleck was with actress Ana de Armas.