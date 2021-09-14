Met Gala 2021: The Internet Can't Get Enough Of Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's PDA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala. (courtesy goddessjennylo)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their second red carpet appearance together as a couple in a week and Bennifer fans couldn't be more excited. At this year's Met Gala, Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet in style. JLo was a vision in a Ralph Lauren ensemble with a thigh-high slit, faux fur wrap, and a cowboy hat, while Ben Affleck wore a suit. Pictures from the couple's PDA moment at this year's Met Gala are all of the Internet. Needless to say, Bennifer fans couldn't keep calm after they saw the couple kissing on the red carpet (with their masks on). Twitter is bombarded with pictures of the star couple's Met Gala PDA and the hashtag #Bennifer.

Over the weekend, the couple made a head-turning appearance together on the red carpet at the screening of The Last Duel during the 78th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido.

Bennifer at the film screening. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Ben Affleck and JLo, who made their relationship Instagram official on the singer's 52nd birthday, rekindled the romance that they ended 17 years ago. Once upon a time, the Gigi co-stars were engaged. Circa 2002. However, it ended in a split two years later. JLo and Ben Affleck were married (and divorced) to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively. Things seem to be going out smooth for two, who recently broke up with their respective partners. JLo was previously dating Alex Rodriguez, while Ben Affleck was with actress Ana de Armas.

The rumour mills about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck started when they were spotted on a vacation of sorts in Montana, earlier this year. The couple were reportedly spotted at JLo's Miami beach house as well. Also, they were reports of the couple sneaking in kisses in the middle of workout sessions.