Vir Das Announces New Show With Netflix: "Comedy Has The Power To Bring People Together

Vir Das is collaborating with the streaming giant Netflix for the fifth time. On Wednesday, the comedian and Netflix jointly announced their new venture. This marks his fifth project after the International Emmy Award-winning Landing, Abroad Understanding, Losing It, and For India. Sharing his joy and excitement about the new project, Vir said in a statement, "Comedy has the power to bring people together, no matter where they come from. With this special, we are trying to bring something fresh to comedy by sharing stories and experiences that celebrate love and kindness while showing that laughter really is a universal language. This special will be an unapologetic direct shot of happiness to the heart."

"In my fifth special partnership with Netflix, I'm honoured to be able to showcase Indian comedy on a global stage and I can't wait for audiences everywhere to join me on this journey," Vir Das added.

In a press release issued by Netflix, the streaming giant said the show offers "a unique narrative of self-discovery and global connection".

"As he moves from familiar stages to unexpected settings, he uncovers a profound truth: kindness is the only true universal language. In an era where roasts dominate the comedy landscape, Vir boldly challenges the norm by embracing joy and encouraging the world to share happiness freely," it read.

At the 2023 International Emmy Awards, Vir Das won the Best Comedy award for Landing. He shared the trophy with the much-acclaimed British series Derry Girls. Vir Das is set to host this year's International Emmy Awards, becoming the first Indian to do the honours. The ceremony will be held in New York City on November 25.