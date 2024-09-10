Ananya Panday's <i>Call Me Bae</i> Reviewed By Upasana Konidela: "Binge Watched It"

South superstar Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela is the latest celebrity to review actress Ananya Panday's debut series Call Me Bae. Upasana shared a poster of Ananya and her co-stars from the series Call Me Bae on her Instagram stories and wrote, "@ananyapanday loved call me bae. Binge watched it last night. I want to become a social media journalist.” See what Upasana Konidela's review of Call Me Bae.

Earlier, Ananya Panday's industry friends also shared their review of the series. Sara Ali Khan wrote on her Instagram stories, "Too much fun! So so so proud of you Colin. Congratulations Ananya, this is your best!". Neha Dhupia penned, "This gem drops tomorrow with my girl Ananya Panday and I couldn't be more proud, will be the first to watch, Onwards and upwards adds our 'BAE'."

Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, "So So good!! Laughed way too hard and cannot wait to binge the whole thing on September 6." Shanaya Kapoor's message read, "Love you my BAE." Kill star Lakshya wrote, "A must-watch! Ananya, you're brilliant and 'Colly, der aaye durust aaye."

The storyline of Call Me Bae revolves around Bae's (Ananya Panday) extravagant lifestyle, where financial concerns have never crossed her mind. However, everything changes when she loses her fortune, seemingly part ways with her husband and must face the reality of starting over. The series stars Vir Das, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.