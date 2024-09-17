Vir Das Shares New Schedules For London, Canada Shows: "Voice Is A Lot Better"

Vir Das has announced new dates for his London and Canada shows. The actor-comedian had to postpone the original dates due to a “severe bout of laryngitis.” He shared the updated schedule in an elaborate note on his Instagram Stories. Vir Das wrote, “Hey folks. As you know we had to postpone the London and Canada show because I lost my voice. We've found new dates Toronto is now Dec 1 and London is now Dec 6th. We would've done em sooner but these are massive venues and availability is hard to come by. Voice is a lot better now and I get back on the road in October. I hope you'll be able to join us on the new days. And if not a refund will of course be available. Hope to see you there.”

In August, Vir Das posted about a “severe bout of laryngitis” and apologised to his London fans for having to postpone the show. In an Instagram post, Vir Das wrote, “London. There's no easy way to say it. I've got a severe bout of laryngitis and I'm heading home early. If you know me, or my work ethic, you know there is no way I would push a show unless it was serious. We tried the gargles, the steroids, the steams and the meds. It's not a powerful enough voice to film with and I have been advised to vocal rest for a week. We are finding a new date and I intend to do the taping then and get it right and make it powerful. I'm SUPER careful with my voice, this bug came out of nowhere on the last day of the Fringe, I'm really sorry about this. We've been through multiple local specialists and it just isn't good enough yet. Voices needs time. I'll post the new date soon and you'll get a refund or an option to change to the new date. I'm utterly heartbroken. I'm really sorry.”

“London. I'm really sick and don't have a voice. I'm so sorry. We're postponing the shows so I can get my voice back. I am utterly heartbroken because I spent the last month prepping for this. But we have an amazing shoot planned and I'd love the opportunity to get it right with a full voice. I will share new dates soon and we are targeting the next few months. I am heading home to recover tomorrow. Again, I am really sorry,” read Vir Das' caption.

Vir Das was last seen in Call Me Bae. The Prime Video show, headlined by Ananya Panday, also features Gurfateh Pirzada and Varun Sood.