Ananya Panday And Vir Das In An Epic Rap Battle. "BRB, Picking Up All The Mics That Were Dropped"

Please don't make us pick sides in the epic rap battle between Ananya Panday and Vir Das. The Call Me Bae stars engaged in a war of words and the video from the session was shared by Prime Video India. The video was captioned "The Epic Rap Battle: Bae vs SS." Ananya features as Bella 'Bae' Chowdhary, whose heiress to hustler journey, is a comedy of errors. Vir Das features in the show as leading journalist Satyajeet Sen. In her bit, Bae is seen mocking Satyajeet's low journalistic standards, while SS cracks a joke or two about influencers' GRWM reels.

Prime Video India shared the video on social media and captioned it, "BRB picking up all the mics that were dropped #CallMeBaeOnPrime, Watch Now." Check out the video here:

Call Me Bae showcases the journey of Bella (Ananya Panday) finding herself, navigating work and love in the city of dreams. Besides Ananya Panday, the series also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi. The series has been produced by Dharmatic Entertainment with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. It has been directed by Collin D'Cunha. It premiered on Prime Video on September 6.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote this about Call Me Bae, "It is another matter that the terrain that Call me Bae traverses is not instantly and naturally conducive to anything more than the delivery of shallow truths about life and manners, and about riches and reality checks. The show does that much, a perhaps a bit more, with passable flair."