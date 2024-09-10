Exclusive: Vihaan Samat On Re-Creating Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Video In Call Me Bae With Ananya Panday: "We Were Sceptical To Face Trolling..."

Vihaan Samat is in the news (for all the right reasons). The actor's latest offering Call Me Bae premiered on September 6. In the show, Ananya and Vihaan recreated Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's loved-up wedding. Opening up about the same in an exclusive interview with NDTV, Vihaan said, "We were all so nervous recreating that scene. It is so adorable and iconic that it had to be done to the T. When I first saw it, I was in awe of how beautifully it had come out. Even when the show was released, we were skeptical to face trolling for recreating that part. But the audience had many sweet things to say. It is one of my favorite scenes from the show. It felt so dreamy throughout it was shot. I personally adore Sidharth and Kiara, so recreating their big day on screen was all the more special. Right now, I am just soaking up all the love I am getting for the show."

ICYDK: In Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday stars as Bella Chowdhary (Bae), and right from the first episode, the show serves up a brilliantly meta moment. Bae and her on-screen husband, Agastya (Aggie, played by Vihaan Samat), are shown getting married in a ceremony that humorously mirrors last year's buzz-worthy wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The bridal outfits, the synchronised gestures and the overall vibe of the sequence feel as if they were lifted straight from Kiara and Sidharth's mandap, where the couple famously exchanged glances and sealed the moment with a namaste, which quickly became viral. Adding to the playful nod, the Call Me Bae scene features the same soundtrack—Jasleen Royal's Ranjha—the very song Kiara walked down the aisle to.

The series also stars Vir Das, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and boasting Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut.