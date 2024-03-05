Vikrant Massey On Fatherhood: 'It's The Best Role Of My Life'

Vikrant shared this image. (courtesy: VikrantMassey)

Vikarnt Massey, who embraced fatherhood last month, shared his heartfelt joy and happiness in an interview with GQ. When asked how it feels like being a new dad, Vikrant told GQ, "It's the best role of my life. [Laughs.] A role that's going to last a lifetime and the one I'm most looking forward to." When asked about how he plans to raise his son in the current social climate, Vikrant said, "I'm going to take each day as it comes. I want to be nimble and think on my feet, so I can adapt. The pace at which the world is changing is faster than most of us can comprehend, so there's no point in planning ahead. The priority is to ensure my baby is healthy, and apart from that, I'm just soaking it all in." Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed a baby boy on February 7. They have named him Vardaan.

Vikrant and Sheetal shared a collab post to announce the arrival of the baby. The caption read, "O7.02.2024 - For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son, love Sheetal and Vikrant." The comments section of the post was flooded with congralutatory messages. Bhumi Pednekar dropped a few heart emojis. Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "Badhaai ho!!" Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Congratulations." Rasika Dugal wrote, "Super congratulations guys. Much love." Surbhi Jyoti wrote, "Congratulations guysss." Manish Malhotra wrote, "Congratulations." Take a look at the post here:

In another collab post, they have revealed the name of their son. In the first picture, Sheetal, clad in a pink saree, can be seen holding the child in her arms while Vikrant adorably looks at him. In the second picture, a toy can be spotted with Vardaan written on it. The couple wrote in the caption, "Nothing short of a blessing...We named him VARDAAN!!!" Take a look at the post here:

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur began dating in 2015. They have worked together in the Ekta Kapoor-backed series Broken But Beautiful. Vikrant Massey is best known for his roles in films such as Haseen Dilruba, Chhapak and Gaslight. Vikrant Massey won the trophy of the Best Actor (Critics) at the Filmfare Awards 2024 for 12th Fail. In the film, he played the real life character of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.