Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur Name Their Son Vardaan

Vikrant shared this image. (courtesy: VikrantMassey)

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur revealed their son's name on Friday. They have named their son Vardaan. Vikrant and Sheetal shared identical posts to announce the name of the son. In the first picture, Sheetal, clad in a pink saree, can be seen holding her child in her arms while Vikrant adorably looks at him. In the second picture, a toy can be spotted with Vardaan written on it. The couple wrote in the caption, "Nothing short of a blessing...We named him VARDAAN!!!" Take a look at the post here:

Vikrant and wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed a baby boy on February 7. They shared a note to announce the baby's arrival. The note read, "O7.02.2024 - For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son, love Sheetal and Vikrant." The comments section of the post was flooded with congralutatory messages. Bhumi Pednekar dropped a few heart emojis. Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "Badhaai ho!!" Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Congratulations." Rasika Dugal wrote, "Super congratulations guys. Much love." Surbhi Jyoti wrote, "Congratulations guysss." Manish Malhotra wrote, "Congratulations." Take a look at the post here:

A couple of months ago, Sheetal Thakur shared a few fun-filled pictures from her baby shower ceremony. In the pictures, Vikrant and Sheetal can be seen having a blast with their family members. They can be seen playing games as well. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Sheetal wrote, "Life's about to get a whole lot cuter. Snippets from my babyshower #hatchingso" Take a look:

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur began dating in 2015. They have worked together in the Ekta Kapoor-backed series Broken But Beautiful. Vikrant Massey is best known for his roles in films such as Haseen Dilruba, Chhapak and Gaslight. Vikrant Massey won the trophy of the Best Actor (Critics) at the Filmfare Awards 2024 for 12th Fail, in which, he played the real life character of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.