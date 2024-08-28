Vijay Varma On Making His Relationship With Tamannaah Public: "Didn't Want To Cage My Feelings"

Tamannnaah and Vijay Varma are one of the IT couples of the industry and the viewers are always eager to know about their relationship. In an age, where celebrities hide their relationships from the spotlight, what made Vijay Varma and Tamannaah announce their love for each other in public? The Darlings actor recently opened up about his decision to go public with his love life on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast show. Vijay said, "I think we were both aligned on the fact that if we like to spend time together and if we like each other, then there is no need to hide this. It takes a lot of effort to hide a relationship. You cannot go out together, your friends cannot click your photos. I don't like such restrictions. It wasn't like I wanted to be out there, but I just didn't want to be caged. I didn't want to cage my feelings."

However, the actor clarified that he has a fine line between how much he will show in public and how much he will keep to himself. "I have over 5000 photos of both of us, but that's nowhere on social media, because that's for the both of us," he said.

When asked if the limelight on his relationship overshadows his work, Vijay Varma replied, "Today, in our society, everybody is interested in other people's lives. Sabke andar ek bua baithi hai (everyone has an aunt inside them) who only wants to discuss this (relationships). This has become a disease, and you can't do anything about it. I can't change that. As far as my work is concerned, I do receive appreciation for my work after they released. I cannot deny that."

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah sparked dating rumours when they were first spotted together at a New Year Eve party. The speculation grew stronger as the couple made a few public appearances together. Finally, they made their relationship public during the promotions of Lust Stories 2. Ever since they have announced their love for each other in public, the couple are spotted together at events, screenings, date nights and functions.