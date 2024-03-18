Vijay Varma's Plus One At Manish Malhotra's Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap Up Party Was Girlfriend Tamannaah

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma at Manish Malhotra's party

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra hosted a wrap up bash for his upcoming project Ul Jalool Ishq on Sunday evening. The star-studded party was attended by Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Fatima Sana Shaikh, as well as Naseeruddin Shah and his wife actor Ratna Pathak Shah. At the party, Lust tories 2 co-stars Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted arriving hand-in-hand. Tamannaah looked radiant in a red satin dress while Vijay Varma complimented her in a funky jacket. For the unversed, Vijay Varma will be playing the lead in Ul Jalool Ishq. Take a look at some pictures from last night.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is all set to play the female lead in the film, chose a vibrant pink, orange and white ensemble. She accentuated her look with a bright lipstick.

Musical maestro Vishal Bharadwaj and his wife Rekha Bharadwaj were spotted twinning in all-black ensembles.

Veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah marked their presence at the party as well. The couple twinned in red outfits.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah started dating last year. They sparked dating rumours when they were spotted at a New Year's Eve celebration a couple of years back. Their off-screen romance blossomed when they were shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's short film Sex With The Ex for the Netflix anthology. About dating Tamannaah, Vijay Varma told GQ magazine, "I am happy and madly in love with her."

About Vijay Varma, Tamannaah told Film Companion, "He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place." Tamannaah also said, "He (Vijay Varma) is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down."