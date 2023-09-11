Maharaja First Look: Vijay Sethupathi Shares Poster Of His 50th Film

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: actorvijaysethupathi)

It is a perfect September for all Vijay Sethupathi fans. Wondering, why? Days after the release of his blockbuster film Jawan, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi has shared the first look poster of his 50th project Maharaja, written and directed by Nithilan Saminathan. The actor has dropped two posters — in Tamil and English. Here, Vijay Sethupathi, with a wounded ear, is sitting on a chair. He is holding a blood-stained sickle in his hand. The actor, dressed in a shirt and khaki-hued trousers, carries an intense look on his face. Vijay Sethupathi has blood all over his hands and feet. A few police officers are looking at him through a broken wall. After seeing the poster, it is safe to say that the film will offer an intense and dark storyline. The poster was shared with a hashtag, “Maharaja first look.”

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, Maharaja also features Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, and Abhirami in prominent roles. The Haddi star also shared the posters and congratulated Vijay Sethupathi on hitting a half-century. Anurag Kashyap said that feels “honoured and delighted” to be part of Maharaja. Sharing the same poster on Instagram, he said, “Congratulations Vijay Sethupathi for your 50th film. So honoured and delighted to be part of it. Congratulations to Passion Studios and Nithilan Saminathan, Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami and the whole team… Looking forward... All the best to all of us...”

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is basking in the success of his latest pan-India film Jawan. In the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist. The actor essays the role of Kaalie Gaikwad, who is the “fourth largest weapon dealer in the world”. With his intriguing work, the actor has impressed his fans and critics equally.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan boasts a stellar cast featuring Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Sanjay Dutt. Atlee's directorial hit the theatre on September 7.