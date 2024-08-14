Vijay Sethupathi Gives A Shout Out To <i>Vedaa</i>. John Abraham's Reply

Vijay Sethupathi is a man of few words but he did make an exception for John Abraham's upcoming film Vedaa. The actor, on his X (earlier known as Twitter) profile, gave a shout out to the film which is slated to release on August 15. Vijay Sethupathi wrote on X, "Best wishes to the Vedaa team. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on August 15th! John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, Nikkhil Advani, Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment." Replying to the Super Deluxe actor, John Abraham wrote, "Thank you Vijay Sethupathi for your good wishes..."

See Vijay Sethupathi and John Abraham's exchange on X here:

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the critically acclaimed Maharaja, in which he co-starred with Anurag Kashyap. The actor began the year with Merry Christmas, co-starring Katrina Kaif. The actor's next film Ace is slated to release on October 31. His impressive line-up of films also includes Viduthalai Part 2. The film had its premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and it will release later this year. His silent film Gandhi Talks will also release this year.

Vedaa has been directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced jointly by Madhu G Bhojwani, Monisha Advani, John Abraham, and Minnakshi Das. The film will release on August 15.

Vedaa will clash with Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal, at the box office. Meanwhile, Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi, will also release on August 15.