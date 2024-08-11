Why Studio Heads Often Don't Reply To John Abraham: "I Don't Have WhatsApp"

John Abraham is gearing up for the release of Vedaa. The film will open to theatres on August 15. Now, the actor, as part of the promotional campaign, appeared on content creator Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. The actor spoke about the hurdles he still has to overcome in the industry. He said, "I produced Vicky Donor. I did films like Madras Cafe and Batla House- but till today I have to convince studio heads that this is a different film and please fund my process. Till today they don't have 100 per cent faith and they tell me that budget is too much."

John Abraham also spoke about the signing amount for a film. “As an actor, my fee doesn't put a load on the film. I feel if the film makes money, I will make money. I don't want to load the film. Toh meri jo aukaat hai, jo mera standard hai, I make films according to that. I am very proud of my content,” he explained.

John Abraham also added that studio heads often don't respond to him, particularly because he doesn't use WhatsApp. He said, “First, I don't have WhatsApp so if I send an SMS to people, they don't respond to me. I don't get a reply for very long. I had texted a studio head and he told me that he will circle back but it has 4.5 months and he hasn't responded. I don't feel bad but I deserve one reply. I believe that if people believe me a little, I would want to try and change Indian cinema a little. I am not saying I am a game changer but I want to try.”

Talking about his upcoming films Tehran and Diplomat, John Abraham added, “I want to make entertaining films and something in geopolitics because I am interested in that. My upcoming films like Tehran and Diplomat, these are outstanding films. I want to package them in an interesting way and show it to the audience.”

John Abraham's Vedaa also features Sharvari Wagh, Abhishek Banerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film has been directed by Nikkhil Advani.