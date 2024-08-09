John Abraham Thrashes Actors For Endorsing Paan Masala: "You're Selling Death, How Can You Live With It?"

John Abraham recently expressed his strong disapproval of fellow actors in the film industry who endorse paan masala and gutka, products that have long been a topic of controversy. During his appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, John condemned the practice of promoting health and fitness while simultaneously endorsing harmful substances. The actor said, "I have no patience for actors who promote health on one hand and endorse paan masala on the other. I would never want to sell death."

He added that his commitment to authenticity in his public life is what makes him a genuine role model for his fans. "If I live my life with honesty, and if I practice what I preach, then I'm a role model. But if I'm presenting a fake version of myself in public and behaving like a different person behind their back, they'll spot it," he said.

John also highlighted the staggering scale of the paan masala industry, noting its Rs 45,000 crore annual turnover and the governmental support it appears to receive. He said, "People talk about fitness, and the same people endorse paan masala. I love all my actor friends and I'm not disrespecting any of them. I want to make it clear that I'm talking about myself. But I will not sell death, because it's a matter of principle. Do you know that the yearly turnover for the paan masala industry is Rs 45,000 crore? You're selling death. How can you live with it?"

ICYDK: Several A-listers including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan have faced backlash for their association with paan masala and gutka brands. In 2022, Akshay Kumar publicly apologised after appearing in an ad for Vimal Elaichi alongside Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. He clarified that while he has never endorsed tobacco, he respects the sentiments of his fans and has since stepped back from the endorsement. "These ads were shot on 13th October, 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation of the endorsement. They can legally run the already shot ads till the end of next month," he wrote on X.