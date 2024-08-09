John Abraham On Why To Watch <i>Vedaa</i>: "Indian Men Need To Understand How To Treat Their Women"

John Abraham recently spoke about how women, children and animals are not safe in India. During his appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, the actor said, “Aap is point pe argue nahi kar sakte hai mere saath, when I tell you women, children and animals are not safe in India. Aap mere saath debate karo. Can you debate this? You can not debate it…it is sad. Kyuki mai hindustan se pyaar karta hu. I am an India lover. Bahut zaruri hai ki mai India ko criticise kru. Patriotism aur jingoism mein farq hai. [You can not argue with me on this point when I tell you that women, children and animals are not safe in India. You can debate with me, but can you really debate this? You cannot... it is sad. Because I love India. I am an India lover. It is very important that I criticise India. There is a difference between patriotism and jingoism.]”

The actor also said that merely chanting slogans like “Mera Bharat Mahaan” does not make you a true lover of India. “Aap India lover tab hi banoge, jab aap society me change laaoge. You have to bring change to society. Aur aap change tab hi laa sakte ho jab aap ek model se aap role model ban jaate ho…Mai jo bolta hu, agar mai real life me vo karta hu, to mai ek role model hu. [You become an India lover only when you bring change to society. You have to bring change to society. And you can only bring change when you move from being just a model to becoming a role model. If I practise what I say in real life, then I am a role model.],” John Abraham added.

Talking about his upcoming film Vedaa, John Abraham mentioned that the movie is important for India because it emphasises how a man should protect every woman. He said, “I think yeh bahut important film hai India ke liye. And this is not a marketing plug kyuki Indian men need to understand how to treat their women. Yeh bahut important hai isliye isiliye isko dekhna chahiye. [I think this is a very important film for India. And this is not a marketing plug because Indian men need to understand how to treat their women. That's why it's essential to watch this film.]”

John Abraham continued, “Mera character jo hai Abhimayu ka, (it's) second reason. Aurat ke liye, har aurat ke liye, ek aadmi ko ek rakshak hona chahiye. Abhimanyu vo aadmi hai. And I think men should have this mentality, rather than the mentality they have. Jo mentality hai abhi, jis nazariye se aurat ko dekhta hai, it is sad. [ My character, Abhimanyu, is the second reason. For every woman, a man should be a protector. Abhimanyu is that man. And I think men should have this mentality, rather than the mentality they have. The way women are viewed right now, it is sad.]”

In addition to John Abraham, Vedaa also features Sharvari Wagh and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles. The film, directed by Nikkhil Advani, will be released on August 15.