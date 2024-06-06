Inside John Abraham And Priya Runchal's Anniversary Celebrations. See Pics

John Abraham with Priya Runchal. (courtesy: priyarunchal)

Priya Runchal just shared a glimpse of her anniversary celebrations with husband and Bollywood star John Abraham. On Thursday, Priya Runchal posted a series of pictures with her husband in a carousel Instagram post. She also shared a picture of balloon that had "Happy Anniversary" printed on it, along with a bouquet placed next to it. She also shared a picture of a flatbread pesto pizza. In the caption, Priya simply added a pizza emoji and a heart emoji. John Abraham met Priya Runchal in December 2010 and they got married in 2014. Priya is an investment banker in Mumbai. The couple got married at an intimate ceremony, which was attended by close friends and family members.

Check out the photos shared by Priya Runchal here:

Priya Runchal loves to share photos from her fam-jam with husband John. She captioned the post, "Yeah yeah John Abraham and Priya Runchal are cool and all, but who's making a film about Sia and Bailey's Dostana? ps: gotta love the fab four."

John Abraham's line-up of films includes Vedaa, alongside Tamannaah. He will also star in Tehran, co-starring Manushi Chhillar. He will reportedly also star in a project titled Tariq and another one titled The Diplomat.

In terms of work, John Abraham was last seen in the blockbuster Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. John Abraham's film credits include Dhoom, Jism, Garam Masala, Taxi No. 9211 Baabul, Kabul Express, New York, Dostana, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Desi Boyz, Housefull 2, Madras Cafe and Race 2, among others.