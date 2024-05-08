Super Viral: Hrithik Roshan And John Abraham In Blast From Past School Pic

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: Hipsterrrific)

In a delightful blast from the past, an old class photo from Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai has emerged on social media, capturing a glimpse of actors Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham in their school days. Dressed in their uniform, Hrithik is seen seated on the left in the second row from the top, while John wears a wide grin in the row ahead, also on the left. Needless to say, the image went viral in no time, with many fans also referring to the fact that their characters in the Yash Raj Spy Universe, Kabir [Hrithik Roshan] and Jim [John Abraham] are described to be old friends. It may be noted that despite their presence in the Yash Raj Spy Universe, the Dhoom franchise and their history as batchmates, the two stars have never appeared in a film together. Referring to their aforementioned characters, the caption of the viral image read: “Hrithik and John were classmates at Bombay Scottish School. The Kabir and Jim partnership goes back a long way then.”

Reacting to the post, another user claimed that the parallels between Kabir-Jim and Hrithik-John were first drawn by them. Demanding credit, the user wrote: “I have no problem with you "borrowing" my tweet but you could have given credit.” This was attached to the same user's original tweet that said: “POV - Kabir and Jim's origin story #SpyUniverse #War #Pathan,” along with the throwback image.

“Not classmate but went to the same school. John is HR's senior,” claimed another user.

“Nice, I need a prequel with Jim & Kabir,” said another fan.

“What a find,” a user said with heart-eye emojis.

“This is a wonderful picture. And yes, they are actually John and Hrithik,” one fan gushed.

“Photo me bni dono ki same Jim and Kabir wali personality hai. [They have Jim and Kabir's personalities in the photo too],” a fan said.

Speaking of throwbacks, recently on the occasion of his sister's birthday Hrithik Roshan shared another throwback image of Sunaina and himself. In the image, the two toddlers are seen hugging each other. In the caption, he wrote: “My gift to you this year, my dear didi, is going to be bonding time. Just you and me. Brother and sister. I love you and I miss you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DIDI.”

Much before that, megastar Amitabh Bachchan also shared a throwback photo from the sets of Mr Natwarlal, in which a young Hrithik Roshan can be seen gazing at Big B in admiration. Sharing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "The first song I sang for the film... Mere Paas Aao... for Mr Natwarlal... music rehearsal with Rajesh Roshan, Music Director” and added: "And... all this being overseen by one 'palti maar ke' little one sitting on the bench... a certain Hrithik Roshan."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter. On the other hand, John Abraham plays the leading role in Nikkhil Advani's action film Vedaa.

















