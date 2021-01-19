Spot Tiny Hrithik Roshan In Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Gold From Mr Natwarlal

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan

Have you ever come across a picture of Hrithik Roshan visiting the sets of Amitabh Bachchan's 1979 film Mr Natwarlal as a kid? If not, don't worry. Amitabh Bachchan, on Tuesday, treated his fans to a million-dollar blast from the past, in which we can't take our eyes off pint-sized Hrithik Roshan. The photo features Amitabh Bachchan rehearsing the track Mere Paas Aao Mere Doston, Ek Qissa Suno with music director Rajesh Roshan (filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's brother and Hrithik's uncle) while the War actor can be seen sitting crossed-leg on a chair, looking at Big B. Mere Paas Aao Mere Doston, Ek Qissa Suno marked Amitabh Bachchan's first song as a playback singer.

Sharing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "The first song I sang for film... 'Mere Paas Aao...' for Mr Natwarlal... music rehearsal with Rajesh Roshan, Music Director" and added: "And... all this being overseen by one 'palti maar ke' little one sitting on the bench... a certain Hrithik Roshan."

Mr Natwarlal, directed by Rakesh Kumar, also starred Rekha, Ajit Khan and Amjad Khan. The film, inspired by notorious conman Natwarlal, was a blockbuster.

Hrithik Roshan, after making his debut as a lead actor in Bollywood with dad Rakesh Roshan's 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, featured alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (also starring Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor).

Big B and Hrithik have also worked together in the 2004 film Lakshya. Amitabh Bachchan has also given voice-over performances in Hrithik's Jodhaa Akbar and Krrish 3.