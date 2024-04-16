Kareena Kapoor Watched IPL Match With John Abraham - But The Internet Remembers She Once Called Him 'Expressionless'

Neha Dhupia shared this image. (courtesy: nehadhupia)

There appears to be a reason why the country's biggest stars bite their tongue when they appear on the celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan. To put it mildly, the show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar is a gift that keeps on giving, especially when it comes to controversies. We say this because Kareena Kapoor and John Abraham recently made headlines for watching an Indian Premier League match in Mumbai along with other B-town celebrities. John Abraham was seen sitting with Angad Bedi, behind Kareena Kapoor in the pictures and videos shared by Neha Dhupia. In one of the frames, they posed for the 'groupfie'. While this is not unusual for colleagues, fans were surprised to find Kareena and John in the same group of friends because the actress had once called John Abraham “expressionless” and said that she would never work with him. No prizes for guessing that Kareena Kapoor made the comment on Koffee With Karan [season 2].

The pictures and videos shared by Neha Dhupia were clicked at the Wankhede Stadium during a match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Sharing the post, Neha Dhupia wrote: “My very own #highlights from last evening! Love the sport… loved the energy … loved our #crew.” She also tagged her husband Angad Bedi, along with Kareena Kapoor and John Abraham.

In response, a fan wrote: “Not Bebo sitting in front of the guy she once said she would never work with!” referring to John Abraham. “Is that Poo and John together [shock emoji],” wrote another. Another one said: “But Kareena has always hated John Abraham.”

Referring to the infamous comment by Kareena, one user wrote: “Kareena and John together. Oh, I just remember when Kareena said every type of b******t about John on Koffee With Karan.”

For those who may have missed the infamous episode, Kareena Kapoor appeared on the show with her then-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor. It was, in fact, Shahid Kapoor who claimed that John Abraham was the one actor Kareena Kapoor did not want to work with, during the compatibility quiz round. Kareena went on to confirm the answer. Following this, when Kareena was asked about the one word that comes to her mind when she hears the name John Abraham, she said: “Expressionless.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew which is currently running in theatres. Meanwhile, John Abraham will be seen in the upcoming action thriller Vedaa.