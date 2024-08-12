<i>Stree 2</i> Advance Booking Update: Rajkummar Rao And Shraddha Kapoor's Film Promises "Sensational Start"

August 15 is set to be a major day for Bollywood enthusiasts. On Independence Day, three big-banner films—Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa—are set to hit the big screen. Advance bookings for these movies are already open, and movie buffs are securing their seats. Providing an update, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an note on X (formerly known as Twitter). He stated that Stree 2 is gearing up for a “sensational start,” while the other two films are experiencing a “sluggish” response so far. Taran wrote, “ADVANCE BOOKING UPDATE: ‘STREE 2' TICKET SALES ARE ON… The film industry can finally breathe a sigh of relief… #Stree2 is poised for a sensational start at the #BO… The pre-sales - which are growing rapidly by the hour - indicate a #Blockbuster start for this horror-comedy.”

Taran Adarsh continued, “On the other hand, advance bookings for the other two #IndependenceDay releases - #KhelKhelMein and #Vedaa - are currently sluggish… However, there's hope that the ticket sales will pick up before they hit cinemas.”

Earlier, Taran Adarsh posted a note highlighting that Independence Day releases are “so important.” He wrote, “INDEPENDENCE DAY RELEASES: WHY IT IS SO *IMPORTANT* IN 2024… One key factor: HOLIDAYS and MORE HOLIDAYS… Check out the long list of holidays in Aug 2024, starting with #IndependenceDay… [Thu] 15 Aug: #IndependenceDay [Fri] 16 Aug: #ParsiNewYear [partial holiday] [Sat - Sun] 17 - 18 Aug: Weekend [Mon] 19 Aug: #RakshaBandhan [Sat - Sun] 24 - 25 Aug: Weekend [Mon] 26 Aug: #Janmashtami #Stree2 #KhelKhelMein #Vedaa.”

About Independence Day 2024 releases:

Vedaa: The film, directed by Nikkhil Advani, features John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh and Tamannaah Bhatia in important roles. The project has been bankrolled by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.

Stree 2: This movie is the sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy Stree. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are headlining the film directed by Amar Kaushik. This franchise is a part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe which also includes Bhediya and Munjya.

Khel Khel Mein: The multi-starrer project features Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor and Pragya Jaiswal in prominent roles. The movie, directed by Mudassar Aziz, has been produced jointly by T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films and White World Productions.