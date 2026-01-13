<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Censor Row: Supreme Court Likely To Hear Makers' Plea On January 19

According to the Supreme Court website, the plea filed by the producers of the Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan against the Madras High Court's two-judge bench order staying a single bench's direction to the Censor Board to grant a UA certificate may be heard on January 19.

It states, "Tentatively, the case may be listed on 19-01-2026."

Recently, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) filed a caveat in the Supreme Court regarding the Jana Nayagan case, requesting that no order be passed without hearing its side first.

This move follows KVN Productions - the banner behind the film - approaching the top court challenging the Madras High Court's interim order.