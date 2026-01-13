Vijay's Film In Court, Yash's <i>Toxic</i> In Trouble: Double Whammy For <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Producers

Amid Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Censor Board row, Kannada star Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups seems to be facing some trouble. Notably, both films are backed by KVN Productions, spelling double trouble for the company.

About Toxic Controversy

Toxic's teaser received significant backlash from the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Women's Wing. A formal complaint was submitted to the Karnataka State Women's Commission, objecting to the movie's teaser. The complaint alleged that the recently released teaser features explicit and obscene visuals, which not only affect the social well-being of women and children but also undermine Kannada cultural values.

The AAP Women's Wing has requested a plea to the Commission, asking the body to direct the state government to withdraw or cancel Toxic's teaser. Additionally, they claimed that the video could affect the dignity of women and negatively influence minors, as it was released publicly without any cautionary disclaimers or age restrictions.



The Karnataka State Women's Commission also wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), seeking appropriate action in the matter.

Toxic's teaser was unveiled by the makers on Yash's 40th birthday, January 8. The particular scene from the clip at the centre of the controversy featured a woman with Yash inside a car. Shot in a stylised and dark setting, the brief sequence puts the spotlight on visual suggestions over dialogue.

Jana Nayagan Row

Coming to Jana Nayagan, the H. Vinoth directorial remains stuck at the Censor Board over the certification issue. In its statement before the High Court, the CBFC argued that Jana Nayagan contains certain emblems connected to the armed forces, which, it claimed, should be examined by experts. Vijay's film was originally scheduled to release on January 9, but the Madras High Court has now posted the case for January 21, after the Pongal holidays.

Jana Nayagan marks Thalapathy Vijay's final film before his foray into politics.

Meanwhile, Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, stars Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria in key roles. The movie is set to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2 on March 19.

