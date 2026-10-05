Vijay Deverakonda Reveals <i>Dhurandhar</i> Songs Play Non-Stop In South India Gyms

Newly married Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are, too, Dhurandhar fans. During a recent chat, the couple was asked to share which Hindi songs are being played most down South. Vijay shared that Dhurandhar songs play non-stop at gyms in South India.

During a recent chat with podcaster Shubhankar Mishra, Vijay said he couldn't remember the exact songs and asked the host to hum. He also said that he listens to a lot of independent music.

The couple are all set to portray a man and woman onscreen in Ranabaali.

About the Film

Set to release worldwide on October 16, Ranabaali is set against the backdrop of British rule between 1854 and 1878. It weaves a fictional narrative inspired by lesser-known chapters of the Rayalaseema region and the gritty warrior named Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali.

Rashmika plays the role of Jayamma, while Vijay takes on the titular role of Ranabaali in the film. This film marks Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's third film together as an on-screen pair and their first after their marriage. The two have previously worked together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Spearheaded by director Rahul Sankrityan, the Telugu period drama also stars Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, adding an international name to its cast. Mythri Movie Makers is backing the project, with T-Series presenting it. The music has been composed by Ajay-Atul.

The team wrapped up the shoot in September.